× When there’s rain and snow KCK has the safest drivers in America, new report says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The data is in and Kansas City, Kan., has the safest drivers in America when there’s precipitation, according to the 13th annual Allstate’s America’s Best Drivers Report.

This is the second time KCK has topped the list in the last three years. Olathe, Kan., also made the top 10, coming in at number seven on the list.

The report ranks the top 200 cities with the safest drivers when rain and snow are part of the equation.

See the top 10 below.

The study listed a few helpful tips to keep you safe this winter while driving:

Do a systems check: Make sure your headlights and brake lights are in working condition, along with tires, heater, defroster, brakes and windshield wipers, and that you have enough windshield washer fluid.

Make sure your headlights and brake lights are in working condition, along with tires, heater, defroster, brakes and windshield wipers, and that you have enough windshield washer fluid. Play it safe: Don’t drive through standing water on roads or in parking lots — it can stall your engine. Take an alternate route.

Don’t drive through standing water on roads or in parking lots — it can stall your engine. Take an alternate route. Take it easy: Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Increasing following distance, traveling at slower speeds and accounting for the extra stopping time will help avoid collisions.

Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Increasing following distance, traveling at slower speeds and accounting for the extra stopping time will help avoid collisions. Stay alert: Give the road your undivided attention. That’s especially important with slick streets and potentially dangerous conditions.

Give the road your undivided attention. That’s especially important with slick streets and potentially dangerous conditions. Don’t panic: If your vehicle begins to slide or skid, don’t slam on the brakes. Look down the road in the direction you want to go and gently steer your vehicle that way. Release the accelerator until traction returns.

If your vehicle begins to slide or skid, don’t slam on the brakes. Look down the road in the direction you want to go and gently steer your vehicle that way. Release the accelerator until traction returns. Have an emergency kit: Include the tools you will need to protect yourself should a problem arise. Gloves, boots, blankets, flares, water, jumper cables, a flashlight and something for traction, such as sand or cat litter, are all helpful items to have in the car.