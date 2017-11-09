20-year-old charged with murdering man outside KCK bar sentenced to life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A 20-year-old man who killed another man in Kansas City, Kansas, is going to prison.

A judge Thursday sentenced Filiberto Espinoza to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. He was previously found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder

Espinoza is one of two men charged in the death of 29-year-old Louis Scherzer, who was shot and killed outside a KCK bar near 7th Street and Central Avenue.

The shooting happened in an alley behind Chicago's bar. Scherzer was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when he happened to walk out of the bar and toward his suspected killer. Scherzer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The case against the second suspect, Efrain Gonzalez, is still pending.