Blue Valley High School student arrested over threat to school

STILWELL, Kan. — A Blue Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school.

When district leaders learned of the threat, they called police to investigate and determine the credibility of the threat.

Police took that student into custody.

“While we anticipate a normal school day on Thursday, you will see extra police presence on campus to ensure that our students, staff and families feel safe,” said Scott Bacon, principal at Blue Valley H.S.

Bacon thanked all the people who shared their concerns about what they saw or heard.

“We are a close community with many trusted relationships. It is because of these relationships that we were aware of the threat and able to ensure the safety of our school family,” said Bacon.