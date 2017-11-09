× Brookside Holiday Season Opener and Chicken Marsala Wine Sauce recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside is celebrating the start of the holiday season with their annual Holiday Season Opener from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 9th in the Brookside area of 63rd Street and Wornall Road. Beginning Thursday and through the weekend, businesses will offer open houses, outdoor music, pop up events, and giveaways, Thursday, November 9th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participating retailers will be open extended hours November 9th through 12th: Thursday evening until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

From Michael Forbes Grill:

Chicken Marsala Wine Sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup diced yellow onion

4 cups sliced mushroom

1.5 tbl fresh minced garlic

1/4 cup flour

1 cup Marsala wine

1.5 cups chicken broth

1 tbl kosher salt

1 tsp ground white pepper

1/4 cup heavy cream or half and half

3/4 cup beef broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Start olive oil, onion, garlic, and mushrooms in sauce pot on medium high heat and cook until onions and mushrooms are tender. Whisk in flour, lower heat to medium low and cook for a couple minutes. Slowly whisk in chicken broth, Marsala wine, and beef broth. Increase heat and bring to a near boil to thicken sauce. Add cream last and heat through. Simmer for 5-10 minutes, taste and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.