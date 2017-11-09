Buck O’Neil’s Birthday Bash + dating success thanks to a denim suit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Over the weekend, Kansas City will honor veterans for Veterans Day and also remember and celebrate the life of Buck O'Neil, who would have turned 106 on November 13, 1911.

O'Neil was a first baseman and manager in the Negro American League, mostly with the Kansas City Monarchs.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum met Fox 4's Rob Collins bright and early Thursday morning to tell us what the celebration would include.

We also got to hear a story about how much O'Neil loved a denim suit that Mark Alford designed for him. Hear that story in the video above!

Here are some of the things happening this weekend:

Fashion Show:

Join the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum(NLBM) for our inaugural fashion show, Rock the Vine: A Fashionable Salute to Buck O’Neil. A team of talented KC-area fashion designers will showcase their lines in a stylish tribute to the ever-dapper O’Neil. The fashion show leads-off a three-day celebration in recognition of O’Neil’s 106th birthday. Our roster of designers include: Travis Cal, Gabriela Arslanoglu, Angela Brown-Kendall, BreAnn Dunlap, and clothing artist Darren Spears.

Fun Run/walk:

Race through historic Kansas City, MO at the Buck O'Neil Walk/Run, presented by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM). Support a great cause while traveling the same streets in the heart of the city where legendary musicians, social pioneers and star athletes roamed.Choose to participate in a 5K Run or a 2.2 mile (or 3K) walk, through the 18th & Vine historic district. The "2.2" mile distance honors the uniform number and memory of John "Buck" O'Neil (1911-2006), Negro Leagues baseball legend and former chairman of the museum. The course route will pass historic and scenic landmarks such as the new Urban Youth Baseball Academy, 12th Street& Vine marker, Blues Stadium site, and the Paseo YMCA. The rolling urban terrain makes this race among the most challenging workouts in Kansas City.

Sax in the City

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) presents “Sax in the City,” Buck O’Neil’s 106th Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at the Gem Theater. The soulful and “saxy” celebration features eight-time Grammy-nominated Smooth Jazz Saxophone legend, Gerald Albright with special guest, Selina Albright. Proceeds benefit the NLBM.