Family and friends gather to remember 17-year-old Ray County boy recently killed

LAWSON, Mo. -- More than one hundred people gathered at Lawson City Park Thursday to remember the life of a teen.

Dylan Hedges was just 17 years old when he was killed.

Friends describe him as a 'country boy' who loved his 'Don't Tread on Me Flags' and could always make anyone laugh.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the sheriff's office with the death investigation. They haven't released any details about the investigation, but sources tell Fox 4 Hedges was with a group of friends at someone else's house when a shotgun went off. It's unclear if any one knew it was loaded.

Lawson is just east of the metro.