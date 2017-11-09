Four teens, including twin brothers, charged with robbing south KC pizza store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against four teens they say robbed a south Kansas City pizza restaurant.

It happened Monday night at the Pizza Hut near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Bannister Road.

Ellwyn Brown, his twin brother, Ellshaun Brown, and Bryan Byers along with Adrian Stallings are charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle.

Court documents say the teens used force and a black rifle to break glass at the pizza store to gain entry. One teen then jumped over the front counter and ordered the victims to empty their pockets and the tip jar.

One victim told police that when he emptied his pockets, he pulled out his keys. According to the probable cause statement, the teens then took his vehicle from the parking lot.

Shortly after, Stallings went to Research Medical Center with a gunshot wound. While there he told police he shot himself in the hand and that he jumped over the counter at Pizza Hut and took cash. He also stated the vehicle that they used to transport him to the hospital was the vehicle they took from Pizza Hut.

Court documents also say the Browns told police they participated in the robbery and car theft.

Prosecutors requested that each teen's bond be set at $75,000.