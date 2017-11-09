Fred Broski – A legend in Kansas City- releases a new book perfect for a KC Christmas present

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In seventh grade, his teacher Sister Mary Geraldine forced him to read aloud in class. It sparked a dream for a boy on Kansas City's eastside to be a broadcaster. Fred Broski worked for decades as a TV weather man and of course, host of Bowling for Dollars.

Now Broski is out with a new book, 'Sunshine, Strikes and Spares. It's a testament to how a person with a dream, desire and determination can make it in a highly competitive business in his hometown.

After Broski told us about his book (Available at FredBroski.com), he stuck around to do his first weather forecast since 1998!

What fun! See it here: