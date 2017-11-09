If you run a red light in Prairie Village, these blue lights will help police catch you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Police in Prairie Village are turning to 'tattle tale' light to bust drivers running red lights at two busy intersections.

The blue lights are called 'confirmation lights' or 'tattle tale' lights. They were recently installed at 75th and Mission and down the road at 75th and Roe to help police officers bust people running red lights and causing crashes. Police say these two intersections are notorious for both.

The blue light comes on when a traffic signal turns red and can be seen from any direction. This means officers can tell if drivers run the red light without actually seeing the light turn red. Prairie Village police say other cities in the metro use the blue lights and have reported success in both safety and enforcement.

The lights were purchased using grant funds from the Kansas Dept. of Transportation.