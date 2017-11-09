Uh-oh! Is Little Debbie retiring your favorite treat?

Could Little Debbie be getting rid of your favorite sweet snack?
Wednesday morning the company tweeted the question, “Which one?” The tweet was accompanied by a photo of many of their classic sweet snacks.
It is not clear if one of these snacks is really going to be discontinued but saying “one gotta go forever” hasn’t been making people too happy on social media.
The four iconic Little Debbie treats that are apparently in danger of the chopping block are Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy and Honey Buns.
On Monday, the company tweeted, “How ready are you for Christmas Tree Cakes?” Perhaps not enough people responded, because three days later Christmas Tree Cakes found themselves among the four apparently endangered baked goods.
Twitter users began immediately responding, giving their votes for which one should get the boot.