KCPD: Man who owns van seen speeding away from home where Brookside attorney was murdered is not a suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police confirmed to Fox 4 Thursday that David Jungerman is not a suspect in the murder of Tom Pickert.

Jungerman is the man who owns the van seen speeding away from the home where attorney Tom Pickert was killed two weeks ago. Police questioned Jungerman and released him.

While no one has been charged with Pickert’s murder, court documents show the morning he was killed, a witness told police that he saw an older, gray-haired, white male driving the white van and parking across the street from Pickert’s Brookside home. Police told Fox 4 shortly after the murder that description matches Jungerman, but they still say he is not suspect.

Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department also told Fox 4 that the van they processed, which belongs to Jungerman, is “with its owner.”

In 2012, Jungerman shot four men in two separate incidents at his business, Baby Tenda, located at 123 Belmont Boulevard. Click here to hear that man’s story.