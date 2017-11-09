Look for the Festival of Trees at the Holiday Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Gift shopping for the holidays is especially rewarding at the Overland Park Convention Center's Holiday Boutique.

It's also a chance to do something rewarding for others.

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau collects items to give struggling families during the holidays. They do it in a very creative way. The Festival of Trees is a unique holiday display of decorated trees, wreaths and table toppers. All items are donated and then auctioned to raise funds which help our neighbors. There will be a raffle of unique holiday items.

The 2017 Festival of Trees will be presented at the Holiday Boutique at the Overland Park Convention Center November 9-12.