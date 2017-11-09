Low smoking tax contributes to high smoking rate in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Robin Koval, President & CEO of Truth Initiative was a guest on the FOX 4 Morning Show on Thursday to discuss the reasons Missouri has a high smoking rate.

Smoking rates of traditional cigarettes in the United States have reached historic lows, especially among youth and young adults. But a new report released from Truth Initiative finds the average national rate hides the significant variation found within a collection of 12 contiguous states stretching from the upper Midwest to the South that undermines this national achievement.

In this region of the country Truth Initiative termed "Tobacco Nation," adults are more likely to smoke than the average adult in the rest of the U.S., with over 22 percent of Tobacco Nation's adults that smoke, compared to 15 percent throughout the rest of the U.S. Tobacco Nation is comprised of: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.