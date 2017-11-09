Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell daddy up again

LOS ANGELES -- Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell sat down with Fox 4's Shawn Edwards to talk about their new comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2." The pair talked about finding the funny in a blended family situation, not blowing takes on set and the art and skill of physical comedy.