Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell daddy up again

LOS ANGELES -- Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell sat down with Fox 4's Shawn Edwards to talk about their new comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2." The pair talked about finding the funny in a blended family situation, not blowing takes on set and the art and skill of physical comedy.
