Mission, Kan. store accused of selling fake designer merchandise

MISSION, Kan. — Investigators with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Mission Police Department arrested one person Thursday in connection with the possession and sale of counterfeit designer merchandise.

Sue’s Accessories in Mission, Kan., was raided Friday morning and the owner taken into custody.

“Investigators will continue to work throughout the coming days at Sue’s Accessories to collect and verify counterfeit trademarked merchandise—to include purses, handbags, wallets and jewelry,” said Steve Howe, Johnson County district attorney.

The investigation was part of the White Collar Crime Division-Consumer Protection Division.