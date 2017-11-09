× Mo. Attorney General Josh Hawley announces rape kit backlog investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday in a news release that his office will conduct a thorough audit of the reported backlog of unprocessed rape kits across the state.

“Rape kits provide a powerful tool for identifying and prosecuting potential sex criminals. But both in Missouri and across the country, thousands of rape kits go untested, hamstringing law enforcement efforts to prosecute offenders,” Hawley said. “Every rape kit that goes untested means a rapist who remains on the streets, able to attack again, and a survivor who is denied justice. This is unacceptable. Our investigation will determine the scope of the problem in Missouri, the agencies responsible, and the ways we can implement reform.”

National statistics indicate that one in six women will face an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime.

(Hawley news release)