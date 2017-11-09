Mother whose daughter was kidnapped in 1995 attends workshop held in KC on police response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's one of a parent's greatest fears-- the kidnapping of their child. For the first time, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hosting a conference with police chiefs of more than 30 police departments to figure out ways to work together to improve response times for missing kids.

When a child is missing, time is critical. More than 40 percent of all kids kidnapped are killed within the first hour.

Colleen Nick of Arkansas spoke Thursday morning with Fox 4's Matt Stewart.

In 1995, someone kidnapped her six-year-old daughter from a little league game. Morgan Nick has never been found.

Her mother spoke to the chiefs of more than 35 local law enforcement agencies Thursday in Olathe to urge them to communicate better with one another. Besides using social media and Amber Alerts, they say the key to finding an abducted child is to work together.

"We don’t have days to find children, we have minutes. We have to be ready immediately when law enforcement arrives or we’re going to lose a child. That’s what this training is about. It’s making sure everyone is equipped immediately, now, so we can rescue children," said Nick, who runs the Morgan Nick Foundation in memory of her daughter. "When Morgan went missing, we didn’t have Amber alert. There wasn’t technology. We actually faxed over night to fax machines her poster, that was the best way. We had no social media. There are so many resources today that allow us to reach out to hundreds of thousands of people quickly, which is the key."

The workshop/conference lasts two days, with Thursday as the final day. On Wednesday, dispatchers and investigators learned how to better communicate to help find missing children sooner.