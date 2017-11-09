× Neighbor broke leg during fire evacuation, KCK retirement community resident said

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A fire forced an evacuation at Plaza Towers Senior Living Community, 1200 N 75th Place, Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan.

It’s believed the fire started in a seventh floor apartment, likely in a kitchen.

Fox 4’s Shannon O’Brien was on the scene and spoke to residents. One told her that a man broke his leg during the evacuation. Another resident said his neighbor who had heart surgery three weeks ago collapsed when he got outside and was taken away by an ambulance.

Fire is out at KCK retirement community. pic.twitter.com/RrYLgzTu6k — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) November 9, 2017

Residents of Plaza Towers retirement community evacuated because of fire on 7th floor. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/sH0cscwIA0 — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) November 9, 2017