One person shot, killed at Mediterranean restaurant in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Gunfire at Bethlehem Cafe, 1512 NW Woods Chapel Rd., killed one person Thursday morning. A suspect was taken into custody, but police had no further information about the victim or the suspect.

Blue Springs police spokesperson Jennifer Dachenhausen initially said the victim was still alive but died a short time later.

Fox 4 has a crew at the scene in Blue Springs and will update information here, as it comes in.

