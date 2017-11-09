Opioid crisis prompts Jackson County to co-host Missouri Regional Opioid Crisis Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Drug overdose deaths in Missouri increased by 35 percent in one year alone. With that horrible statistic in mind, Jackson County is co-hosting an opioid summit at the KCPD Regional Training Facility, 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Road.

'The Missouri Regional Opioid Crisis Summit: Kansas City' was put together by Jackson County, Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, Kansas City, Mo., and the KC Regional Opioid Task Force.

Registration is required, limited to the first 400 registrants, but the event is free.

To register go to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) website by clicking here.

Agenda