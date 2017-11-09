Police arrest man they believe will help them solve case of deadly stabbing at West Bottoms gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they arrested a person in connection to deadly stabbing that occurred Wednesday night at a West Bottoms gas station.

Police believe the man they arrested has information that will help them in their investigation of the stabbing that occurred near 12th and Wyoming Street around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The stabbing stemmed from an argument between two people, police told Fox 4.

“A witness stated that she observed the male victim and also the male suspect get into an argument and that’s when the male suspect stabbed the male victim. The male victim had a female friend with him, it appears she came in and got involved in the disturbance and that’s when she was stabbed also,” Officer Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department said.

Police say the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police told Fox 4 the weapon used for the stabbing involved a knife attached to a cane.

“It’s for self-protection is what they sell it for, it’s legal to buy in a store. It’s just a cane, but the end of it pops off and there’s usually a small knife on the end of it,” Snapp said.

This is the 125th reported death in Kansas City this year.

“Last year we had a bad year and this year we’re approximately 20 over last year’s count. So we’re doing a lot of good things to hopefully calm the violence down, but it’s up to the public to help us out,” Snapp said.

Snapp told Fox 4 that he anticipates charges will be filed Friday.

