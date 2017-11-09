× Royals’ Eric Hosmer named American League’s 2017 Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First baseman Eric Hosmer joined an elite list of Kansas City Royals players Thursday when he was named the American League’s 2017 Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner.

Hosmer is the 10th Royals player to earn the honor and just the second first baseman, joining George Brett who won the award in 1988.

The 28-year-old set career highs in runs, hits, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in the 2017 season.

Hosmer earned his fourth career Rawlings Gold Glove on Tuesday, making him the seventh American League first baseman to earn a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award in the same season.

The Royals announced Monday that the club has extended one-year Qualifying Offers to Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Lorenzo Cain for the 2018 season. All three players will have until Thursday, November 16 to accept or decline their offers.