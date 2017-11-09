Using science, folklore and a little instinct, the Fox 4 weather team makes their winter predictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It`s November, and winter is approaching quickly.
Will Kansas City get lucky and only experience a mild winter or are we due for lots of snow and cold?
The Fox 4 weather team used a little science, folklore and instinct to derive their prediction this year.
Watch the video above to see what Mike, Joe, Karli and Michelle think this winter will bring.
The Fox 4 weather team will reveal exactly how many inches of snow they think will fall this winter on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
39.072125 -94.595622