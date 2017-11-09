With deer on the move in November, here’s how to stay safe on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Be on the lookout for deer this morning during your drive into work. November is a peak time for deer vs. car accidents.

Conservationists say you’re likely to see more deer moving around and on the roads because it’s mating season and deer are a lot more active.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol data, there were more than 4,600 deer vs. car collisions reported in the state of Missouri last year -- six of them were fatal.

Local mechanics are already seeing more cars come in with damage from run-ins with deer.

Experts say sometimes hitting an animal is better than swerving to avoid it.

"Never swerve to avoid an animal in the roadway," Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stoesburg said. "It’s hard to tell yourself not to panic, but that’s one of the worst things you could do is panic and jerk the wheel one way or the other because sometimes those crashes are often worse than the original car-deer collision."

Besides driving carefully, many motorists swear by deer whistles and adaptive headlights for your car - saying those things can help you avoid run-ins with deer as well.