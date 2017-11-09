Woman says ‘her hair stood up’ after burglar enters home in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Jaimie Morrisroe didn't think any thing of it at first.

"I was back there in a bedroom, and all of sudden I heard the front doors open," she said. "I didn't think nothing of it because it happened around four Wednesday afternoon and that's the time my friend usually comes home."

But when she didn't hear a response, she got suspicious.

"I knew it wasn't him or family," said the 30-year-old emergency medical technician, who was tidying up a friend's house after an estate sale last weekend.

Morrisroe was in the home alone.

"I got up, went to the living room and kitchen and saw the lights were on and knew that was weird because those lights were supposed to be off," she said Thursday. "I heard thumping sounds down in the basement, so I called my friend. And when he told me he was 10 minutes away, the hair on the back of my neck stood up! I was terrified."

She couldn't believe it.

"I mean, how bold is that? Granted the screen door was partially opened and the main front door was unlocked, but we never really have to lock doors around here, and that's how the person got inside," Morrisroe said.

"I kept hearing the loud, thumping sound, and then I heard the back doors quickly slammed," she said. "Whoever it was, they ran so fast that I never really saw them, but I definitely heard them, and ye,s it was pretty scary. I'm still shaking."

She believes the culprit who gave her the scare of her life may have been inside her friend's home near 75th and Beverly last weekend for an estate sale.

"I don't think the person was here to really commit any violence because they ran so quickly out the basement, up the stairs and out the door," she said. "I just don't know if they were here looking for something to steal. But really there wasn't anything extremely expensive left here after the estate sale, just a lot of old records, lots of books and stuff not really worth a whole lot."

And would you believe the bold burglar didn't care that Morrisroe's car was parked in the drive way.

"I would just tell people if you're going to have an estate sale or a garage sale, just be cautious," she said. "Consider the people at your home aren't necessarily all there to find a great deal or something. Some of them coming to your home don't mean you well. They might be casing your home. That experience was really scary. I just feel like I had somebody on my side and I feel blessed."

Meantime, Overland Park police are keeping an eye out for the burglar.