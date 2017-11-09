Shannon Easterly, Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist, discusses miscarriage and stillbirth in our Therapy Thursday segment on the FOX 4 Morning Show.
Years after stillbirth, answering the question: ‘How many children do you have?’ is still difficult
-
Listeria triggers major recall of veggies across US and Canada
-
2 KCK residents are searching for a new home after flames consumed theirs in an early morning house fire
-
KCMO apartment residents wake up to gunshots Sunday morning
-
Maintenance shed at Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion along Johnson Drive destroyed in fire
-
Abby Eden surprises her FOX 4 Morning Show family with a pregnancy announcement
-
-
Woman found lying along road in Lee’s Summit; police searching for hit-and-run driver
-
Tell Me Something Good? – Nick Vasos isn’t sporting a cast today
-
BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Music Fest Massacre
-
Police investigating Wednesday morning murder in Brookside
-
Smoke detectors alert KCMO family their house is on fire allowing them enough time to escape safely
-
-
Vacant home along Brighton burns, cause of fire still under investigation
-
Storm topples iconic T. Rex at Worlds of Fun; park closes early Saturday
-
Family of 5 forced from home during early morning fire