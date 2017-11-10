2,000 of nation’s top young fencers competing in Kansas City this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 2,000 of the nation's top young fencers are in Kansas City this weekend. The North American Cup is taking place at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Competitors age 10 to 19 compete in epee, foil and saber. The event features 15 past junior and cadet world medalists and hundreds of others who are working their way up the ranks at tournaments throughout the country.

There are all kinds of stories about how the kids got involved in fencing. Many of them saw it in the Olympics and some on screen.

Houston's Amelia Toffelmire, 14, begged her parents to get her involved after watching "The Parent Trap."

"I fell in love with it," she said. "I did a class, completely fell into place there and everyone was so nice and kind, and the sport was just really fun."

The competition will continue throughout the weekend at the Kansas City Convention Center and is free to attend.

"We want as many people to be exposed to the event as possible, so the travel from different parts of the country is very important to get people to this venue," USA Fencing Events Director Connor Shane said.

If you aren't familiar with the sport, don't worry. There are electronic scoreboards behind the competitors, so you'll know who had the successful attack.

The event is expected to have a $4 million impact on Kansas City's economy.