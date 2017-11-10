Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy talk about the challenges of their roles in ‘Breathe’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oscar season has begun and Andrew Garfield's performance in "Breathe" has people talking about a possible Oscar nomination. After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish played by Garfield, is confined to a bed and given only months to live. With help from his wife Diana (Claire Foy) and her twin brothers, and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish emerges from the hospital ward and devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled. Garfield and Foy talk to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about the challenges of making the movie directed by Andy Serkis.