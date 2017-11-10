Family, friends gather to grieve after three people killed in shooting at KC home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three people are dead after a shooting at a home on 17th Street and Chelsea Drive around 10 a.m. Monday.

Kansas City Police said two victims, a male and female in their 30s or 40s, were pronounced dead inside of the home. A third victim, a female in her 30s or 40s, was transported to the hospital but died a short time later.

Jackie Cox said her niece was one of the victims.

"We were watching the news, and we saw my nieces house, saying three people got shot," she said, "and we came out here to find out what’s going on."

KCPD said there were no other people inside of the home. Cox said there were five pit bulls at the home, and animal control removed them. Cox said she was not aware of any issues her niece was having.

"She was a great kid," she said. "She learned a lot. She’s my daughter’s best friend even though they are cousins, and she had just turned her life totally around."

Damon Daniel, president of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, was on the scene as a resource to help family and friends.

"You never know how this affects you until it knocks on your front door," he said. "We don’t want people to experience this firsthand. We are all impacted by this violence."

Daniel hopes the community can rally together to help bring those responsible to justice and peace to the victims' families.

"To see this continue to happen in our community -- there are so many unsolved homicides that exist right now, and that means there’s a lot of killers roaming our streets," Daniel said.

KCPD asks anyone with information on this case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information that leads to a conviction in KCMO homicides.

According to the KCPD website, this marks the 126th, 127th and 128th homicides this year.