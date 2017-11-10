× Film honors Buffalo Soldier on Veterans Day weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. — On this Veterans Day weekend you can learn all about a legendary Kansas veteran.

Nolan Self served five campaigns during World War II as a Buffalo soldier. Those were members of the 10th Calvary at Fort leavenworth.

A documentary made about him is now available to view online.

“Eisenhower was walking with a big old bull horn, greeting the soldiers, and telling us what a fine thing we were doing for our country. And, I remember these words, to me they were very touching, and I know they must have been touching to others also,” said Nolan Self, WW2 Veteran, Buffalo Soldier, 10th Calvary, in the film ‘I Was a Buffalo Soldier: The Story of Nolan Self.’

K-State is hosting the video on their website. Click here to see it.