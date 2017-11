× Help needed to find 82-year-old KC man with Alzheimer’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police want the public’s help to find an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, missing in Kansas City.

Pedro Vargas was last seen Thursday at 11:00 a.m. near 124 N. Lawn Avenue.

He was wearing a white hat, a beige jacket with orange sleeves, black pants and brown shoes.

If you see him, please call 816-234-5136.