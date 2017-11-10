× Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing of woman at West Bottoms gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homeless man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in the West Bottoms, officials say.

Panom R. Gai, 48, faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

The 48-year-old allegedly stabbed Cynthia Thomas around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at a West Bottoms gas station near 12th and Wyoming streets, police said. A man was also injured.

The stabbing stemmed from an argument between Thomas and the man, police told Fox 4.

“A witness stated that she observed the male victim and also the male suspect get into an argument, and that’s when the male suspect stabbed the male victim,” Officer Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department said. “The male victim had a female friend with him. It appears she came in and got involved in the disturbance, and that’s when she was stabbed also.”

Surveillance video from the scene allegedly showed Thomas using a knife blade on the end of a cane to stab Thomas and the man, Baker said. The man identified the attacker as Gai.

Police say the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This stabbing was the 125th reported death in Kansas City this year.

“Last year we had a bad year, and this year we’re approximately 20 over last year’s count,” Snapp said. “So we’re doing a lot of good things to hopefully calm the violence down, but it’s up to the public to help us out.”

Previous coverage:

