Kansas City northland high school students place 1,000 flags at their school for Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 50 high school students got up early Friday morning to brave the cold to honor veterans.

Staley High School, 2800 NE Shoal Creek Pkwy., students planted more than 1,000 flags int he grass next to the drive leading up to the front door. They do it to honor local veterans who will attend their assembly later this morning. Several students with parents who either served or are serving in the military say they love being able to do this for them.

This is the third year in a row Staley students have done this, and the number of kids taking part grows every year.