League led by former KU basketball player reveals name of KC’s new professional basketball team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Basketball fans get ready, there's a new team in town and it's building a buzz.

The KC Buzz, a professional basketball team in the North American Premier Basketball League, will soon play at Municipal Auditorium.

In addition to announcing the name Friday, the team announced that it signed former Kansas Jayhawk basketball players Kevin Young and Sherron Collins to the team. Grant Greenberg of the University of Saint Mary will also play for the KC Buzz.

The team will be scouting for additional players from all the regional colleges.

Former KU player Calvin Thompson will coach the KC Buzz. David Magley, also a former KU player, is the league president.

"It comes alive when you start seeing players coming in, locals being announced, assistant coaches being hired," Magley said.

The season begins in January.