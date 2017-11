Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new, baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo has finally gotten its name.

Meet Otis. He was born in August. The zoo asked animal lovers to help name the baby otter, and a lot of ideas came in.

The zoo narrowed them down to four and had the public vote on them -- they voted for Otis.

Otis and his parents will go on public display in two weeks.