× Month after her brother was killed inside home he was renting, KC man’s sister says they’re still searching for answers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A relative tells Fox 4 on October 6th her brother was shot to death inside his home near 38th and Olive in Kansas City.

She says her brother, Frederick Soloman, Sr., a former trucker, was asleep when someone apparently stormed inside the home where he was staying. That person shot Soloman in the face and killed him.

The woman told Fox 4’s Robert Townsend for the last five months her brother had been renting a room at the home and that the man her brother was renting from told police someone broke into their place, may have robbed them and fired gunshots for an unknown reason.

The 38-year-old had two young children and a 21-year-old son who attends the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Soloman’s sister says so far there haven’t been any arrests in her brother’s unsolved murder and her family is frustrated. They want to know why was he targeted.

Soloman’s roommate was not hurt during the apparent home invasion.

Anyone with any information can call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.