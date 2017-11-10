More than $7,000 missing from Olathe elementary school’s PTO fund in apparent embezzlement case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Police are investigating what they are calling an embezzlement case after they said more than $7,000 was found missing from the Briarwood Elementary Parent Teacher Organization fund. The district confirms they are aware of the investigation.

Briarwood Elementary posted about the incident on its Facebook page. The post, which the district said was from the PTO, said back in August that several deposits that should have been made in spring 2016 were not accounted for.

“There is a police investigation pending and we are deeply saddened that this has occurred, and are willingly working alongside the district and the police to resolve this issue," the post went on to say.

The next PTO meeting will be held at 7 p.m. November 13.