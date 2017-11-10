Neighbors frightened, disappointed after triple homicide in same KC neighborhood where man was shot and killed last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As of late Friday night, officers and detectives with the Kansas City Police Department remained busy. They're trying to piece together the city's newest homicide case.

In one day, the city's homicide total jumped from 125 to 128. This time, the victims are one man and two women. In all of last year, there were 131 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I'm just so sick of all the shootings and killing," a disappointed Page Brooks said. "We hear gunshots all the time, and 15 years ago when I moved here, it wasn't like this."

Friday's triple homicide happened near East 17th Street and Chelsea Avenue, about two blocks away from Brooks' home.

Last week police say a young man crashed his vehicle after he was shot and killed in the same east-side neighborhood.

"It's so frightening because you just never know if you're going to get hit or someone close to you suddenly hit by bullets," neighbor Jaime Jimenez said. "We just try to lock up, stay safe and stay alert."

As for the latest three homicides, police say a man and a woman were both found shot to death inside a nearby home. A second woman was critically hurt and died at the hospital.

As of late Friday, family members of the victims huddled and comforted each other at the scene.

In the meantime, there are still no arrests or a motive in the latest crime that's left some folks living in fear.

"I just think police need to patrol the streets more, increase their presence in the neighborhoods," Brooks said. "I think that would help reduce a lot of these senseless crimes."