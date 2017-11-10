Osawatomie will have a place to honor their local veterans this Veterans Day thanks to a dedicated teen in their town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. -- Fox 4 first introduced you to Osawatomie's Jacob Anderson in August, and a recent check on the young man shows his hard work is paying off.

Anderson was featured on Dhomonique Rick's Reaching for Excellence segment for his work honoring military personnel and veterans -- who graduated from his high school.

Through his research, he found more than 500 alumni served in some branch of the military. He wanted to make sure their legacies live on forever. He came up with an idea to build an "Honor Wall" at the school.

On this wall, you'll find 13 plaques with the names of those --past and present-- who fought for our freedom.

"Just ridiculous how much love and appreciation I have towards the military, and I just wanted to give back to them and this is the perfect way to do it," Anderson said.

If you want to learn more about Anderson's wall of honor you can find him on Facebook.