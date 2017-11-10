Fatal accident: Delivery driver hits woman walking on SB 69 Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A female pedestrian was struck and killed on 69 Highway in Overland Park early Friday morning.

The woman was walking across the highway when she was struck at about 4:45 a.m.

It happened on southbound 69 just north of 151st Street in Overland Park.

Police say a delivery driver in a white SUV was driving southbound when suddenly there was a person in front of him. He said he had no time to respond and hit her. Police do not know why she was in the road at this point. They say the driver is cooperating.

Police say all they know now about the victim is that she was born in 1992, likely making her 25-years-old.

Authorities shut down the highway to investigate. Northbound 69-Highway is open, but southbound lanes are expected to remain closed into the morning beginning at 135th Street.

