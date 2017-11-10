Police say man murdered in Blue Springs had no connection to the accused killer, may have been caught in fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Raytown man is now charged with shooting and killing a total stranger outside a Blue Springs restaurant.

Friends of the victim, Clint Peckman, say what happened was senseless. The suspect's ex-girlfriend says she feels terrible, but never expected things to go this far.

A silver Camaro sits on an Independence street shot up, the tires slashed, and tail lights busted.

"We woke up to the car alarm going off," Lizzie Lacey said.

Lizzie Lacey says the car belongs to the guy she's been dating. Thursday morning, she says her ex-boyfriend, John Jeffries, showed up. She claims he tried to swipe speakers from a truck in the driveway, then shot up the Camaro parked on the street.

"It's a total shock. Never thought he'd go this far. He's definitely gone down hill. It's sad," Lacey said.

Lizzie says her friend Luke came outside and told her John pointed a gun at him. Luke tried to follow the SUV John was in, but lost him near the Autumn Place Apartments. Lizzie called police, saying she thought Jeffries was at the apartments and might have a gun. Police couldn't find him.

A half-hour later, he ended up at Bethlehem Cafe, where police say he shot and killed Clint Peckman and tried to carjack another driver, then wrecked that car and was arrested.

"I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison. I'm serious. Because that's the best thing. That's what he needs. He's done so much wrong," Lacey said..

Police don't think Clint Peckman knew John Jeffries. Peckman worked as a painter at Autumn Place apartments, one of the last places witnesses spotted Jeffries before the murder.

"We find it senseless and we just are stunned by it," said Frank Oguin, Sr., friend and co-worker of Peckman.

Frank Oguin says Clint Peckman was a wonderful man with a heart of gold and didn't deserve what happened to him.

"His character was that of a gracious gentleman. He was one of the nicest guys I've ever known in my life. He was an inspiration to me when I had issues in my personal life, I could go to him and he was always there," Oguin said.

Now Clint's loved ones are left to cherish memories and hope for justice.

"We just love him and miss him," Oguin said.

The suspect, 24-year-old John Jeffries, is being held on $250,000 bond. He faces charges of 2nd degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.