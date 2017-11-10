Road rage in Overland Park leaves man in critical condition; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A man is in critical condition with two gunshot wounds after an apparent road-rage incident in Overland Park Friday afternoon.

Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said the rage began at 133rd and Antioch and ended at 133rd and Hemlock, .02 mile away. He did not provide specifics about how the shooting unfolded.

One suspect is in custody.

Fox 4's Melissa Stern will continue to follow the story and provide updates here.

Be sure to download our apps for alerts on this and other developing stories and follow us on Facebook.

Fox4kc news apps: iPhone and Android