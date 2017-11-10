Simple app helps you sell stuff around the house for extra cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Need some extra holiday cash? A new shopping app makes the process of buying and selling as easy as posting to Facebook or scrolling through Instagram.

There are many ways to buy and sell online, including popular sites like Ebay, Craigslist and Poshmark.

Now, an app that started in Japan is making a name for itself in the U.S. It's called Mercari and the company's goal is to make buying and selling as easy as posting or perusing social media.

Mercari has thousands of items for sale from regular, everyday sellers. To start, all you need is your mobile phone. Just snap a photo of an item, fill out some details and get ready to collect your cash!

We talked to a user named Dallas Wolford - she sells clothes and jewelry on the app. Wolfold told us she has been pleasantly surprised with the app and says it's like making a sale with your friend.

The best part - Mercari provides sellers a pre-paid shipping label via email. Just print it out and stick it to your package. This way you don't need to do any precise shipping calculations like weighing or measuring boxes.

Mercari takes a 10% cut of each sale. The app is currently hovering in the top 15 most popular shopping apps on the App store, so it seems consumers are already taking notice.

One thing to note about Mercari versus other shopping apps - sellers don't get their money until buyers confirm they got their goods in the condition they expected. Mercari told us this keeps everyone honest.

Download Mercari: iOS, Android

