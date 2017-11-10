Staley football team’s biggest fan says riding wheelchair down field for touchdown was dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sometimes, a football game's best plays happen after the final whistle blows.

Power O. Right side.

That's the play called for Staley High School junior Daniel Ludwig. He's not a football player. Ludwig is a quadriplegic student who also has cerebral palsy. He might also be Staley's biggest football fan.

"We want to go to state," Ludwig said Wednesday.

Falcons wide receiver Rod Criss said he suggested the idea of letting Daniel score a touchdown. Back on October 6th, when Staley beat Kearney High School, the Falcons starting offense and defense combined to make that happen.

"I asked Coach Lite, 'Can we let Danny score after the game today?'" Criss said.

The Falcons cleared one end of the football field, running the aforementioned power running play, as a teammate helped Daniel cover 40 yards and score a touchdown.

Watch the video above to see Ludwig's trip to the end zone.

"As soon as Danny got the rock, he had this big smile on his face," Criss said. "Everybody was running around him."

"I got to cross the goal line," Ludwig told FOX 4 News, grinning from ear to ear.

Video from the school's camera crew shows a huge crowd of football players embracing Ludwig in the end zone, just seconds after scoring his heart-tugging touchdown.

"I can't even imagine sitting up in the stands for them and watching their son being able to do that and being able to participate with the Staley football team," said Falcons defensive end Tyler Miller. "I think it was huge."

"Our kids ran right behind him," Staley Head Coach Phil Lite said. "They just -- when he scored -- everybody engulfed him. They're standing around. They're jumping. They're hollering. They're clapping. It's just something I'll never forget."

Ludwig never misses a Staley football game. He's to due be on the sidelines this Friday night when the Falcons (11-0) meet Fort Osage (9-2) in a Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals match-up.