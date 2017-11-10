× Three people shot dead on Kansas City’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people died in a triple shooting Friday morning at 17th and Chelsea Ave. Police say one male and one female (ages unknown) were found dead inside a home at the corner of 17th and Chelsea. Another female was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but she soon died.

Fox 4’s Marcus Officer has the assignment and will provide updates as soon as possible. The shooting happened at about 10:00 a.m., within a two minute walk to Hogan Preparatory Academy, 1221 E Meyer Blvd., a charter high school.

Police say they don’t have information about a suspect or the motive at this time.

“It’s re-traumatizing for those who’ve lost loved ones to see this continue to happen in our community,” said Damon Daniel, Ad Hoc Group Against Crime president. “There are so many unsolved homicides that exist right now. That means that there are a lot of killers roaming our streets.”

As of Thursday, Nov. 9th, Kansas City recorded 125 homicides in 2017. According to the police crime stat report, 61 of those, or 49 percent have been either cleared or solved. In 2016, there were 131 homicides.

