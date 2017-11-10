× Veterans Day deals and freebies

On November 11th we celebrate the service of U.S. military veterans. Check out some of these Veterans Day deals and discounts!

Applebee’s will allow veterans and active military to select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Cicis Pizza is offering free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will let veterans and active military members receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Shoney’s is offering up a free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bruegger’s Bagels will allow U.S. military veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service to receive a free small drip coffee. No purchase necessary.

Texas Roadhouse on Saturday, November 11, will let military personnel and veterans select from a free special veterans lunch menu, including a beverage and sides.

Golden Corral on Monday, November 13 will offer a sit-in “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees and active duty members.

Outback Steakhouse on Saturday, November 11 will offer veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Additionally, from November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check. Beginning November 17, military; fire and police will receive 10% off their check.

Red Robin on Saturday, November 11 will offer all veterans and active duty military members a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veteran’s Day.

Red Lobster will allow veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID or proof of service to choose a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Saturday, November 11.

IHOP All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Chuck E. Cheese To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Macaroni Grill Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

O’Charley’s O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99er entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.

Toys”R”Us Available through Saturday, November 11, active military customers, reservists, retirees and dependents can take advantage of 15% off in-store purchases at Toys“R”Us with a valid Military ID . Also, Toys“R”Us will wrap-up Military Appreciation Week with a free Veteran’s Appreciation Day in-store event at stores nationwide on Saturday, November 11 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Ruby Tuesday This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings All day long on Friday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine at their local B-Dubs can receive a free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Longhorn Steakhouse Free App LongHorn Steakhouse will offer a free appetizer or dessert (no purchase required, no restrictions) to anyone showing proof of military service. In addition, guests that dine with Veterans on November 11 will receive 10% off.

Marco’s Pizza Marco’s Pizza will host free pizza parties for military veterans at local VFW posts, VA hospitals and American Legions nationwide, with certain pizza boxes containing certificates for special surprise gifts, such as much-needed wheelchair ramps, medical bill assistance or plane tickets to visit family.

Panera Bread 1 free You Pick 2 for Veterans and Active Duty members on Veterans Day at participating locations in South Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virigina. Bring proof of service.

Starbucks On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee. In addition, now through November 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans.

sweetFrog sweetFrog Enterprises will provide a free 12-ounce cup of frozen yogurt to all service members with a valid military ID.

Food Lion stores will offer a 10 percent discount to active and retired military personnel to show their support and appreciation for those who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.