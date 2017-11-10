Woman says Edgerton mayor candidate bullied and harassed her on Facebook, calling her fat, gross and worse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTE: This story includes profane language that some readers might find offensive.

EDGERTON, Kan -- Now that Election Day is over, most people have moved on, but one losing candidate in Edgerton seems to be holding a grudge.

It's a case of small town politics that seems to have exploded into an all-out assault.

"Now that the election is over, I can tell you what I really think of your nasty, fat, gross ass," Edgerton resident Mindy Wymer reads from a message she received from Mike Sleister's Facebook page. Sleister is a former Edgerton mayoral candidate who lost the recent election.

"One of his biggest hang-ups is about our little park in town, so I called him out on it and asked him to provide the numbers that he says we overpaid for the park," said Wymer. "He went into beast mode."

Wymer said she has no previous beef with Sleister and doesn't know him personally. All she knows is that Sleister mows lawns and is a beekeeper.

During the campaign, the two exchanged comments on Sleister's mayoral campaign Facebook page. Wymer admits there were snarky comments both ways when challenging Sleister on the issues.

"Who knows? He could have changed people's mind," Wymer said. "He could have got a vote. He could have got a lot of votes, but he chose not to be educating, and instead he was just full on attack."

Sleister's rant includes this, one of just a few sentences that are not too graphic to publish: "I wouldn't even call you a dog, that is too good for you, even calling you a fat ass pig is too good of a name for you besides a insult to pigs," Sleister wrote.

He accused Wymer of having sexually transmitted diseases and her husband of having an affair because she is so nasty, gross and fat.

"It's bullying mixed with harassment," Wymer said. "It was just vulgar language mixed with lies. It was just disgusting."

Fox 4's Shannon O'Brien went to Sleister's house and sent him several Facebook messages in an effort to get his side of the story. Sleister did not respond.

In Sleister's last message to Wymer, he instructed her to post his rant, writing, "that way all see you for what you are, a smell dead fish street whore."

"He was wanting people to see me for I guess what he thinks of me, but it is not going to work," Wymer said. "I'm still beautiful, and I am not a dead, smelly fish."

Wymer has made a police report. The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is investigating but has not determined if this trash-talking rises to the level of a crime.