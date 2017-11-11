Fans celebrate their pop culture favorites at KC Comic Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Halloween might be over, but a ton of people are out in costume for Kansas City’s annual Comic Con.

The convention is being held at Bartle Hall downtown and is open to all ages. The event features dozens of vendors with toys, games, and of course comic books. Several local comic creators also get a chance to show off their works for free.

Excited cosplayers came dressed up as their favorite characters from TV, movies, and video games. FOX 4 caught up with a teen dressed as “Skull Kid” from Legend of Zelda, who says he loves to nerd out at Comic Con.

“I just like to nerd! It’s just fun to walk around, see art people have done, buy some nerdy t-shirts of He-Man, Diglett and plush. I like plushes,” said Gabriel Wilson.

Comic Con continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.