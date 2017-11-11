Local veteran gets service dog thanks to nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A local military veteran and father of six is getting a new partner to help with his daily struggles.

The group FISH, Friends in Service of Heroes, and its partners, presented Army vet Wes Helton with a new service dog Saturday in Overland Park.

The goldendoodle named Dazie is about to finish her training. Wes suffers from a traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and has recurring seizures. Dazie knows how to detect the symptoms o f his seizures and can notify someone to get help.

Wes says he and his family are incredibly grateful for the support.

“It’s very humbling when you come across an organization that’s willing to go far and beyond that call, and I promise that I’ll continue to make it my mission to be out there and to look for vets and vets’ families to help any way that we can,” said Wes Helton.

FISH also announced its next service dog recipient will be a female veteran named April, who suffers from PTSD and anxiety.