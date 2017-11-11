New documentary shines light on community activist who turned tragedy into action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The mother of a Kansas City homicide victim is using her pain to make a difference in the community. Hundreds gathered on Saturday evening to watch the premier of Uncommon Allies, a documentary by filmmaker Jon Brick.

The film shares the story of Rosilyn Temple of Mothers in Charge. She started the local chapter of the group after her son Antonio Thompson was killed in 2011.

His murder remains unsolved and Temple, along with other victims family members are working to stop the violence in the metro area and support other crime victims’ families.

Filmmaker Jon Brick says he hopes the documentary sparks discussion and inspires others in the community to come together for a change.

“I hope that you can come and join forces with me to make Kansas City safer. We're at 128 homicides; it's no way we're supposed to be there. These are all our children, all our loved ones. Let's take our city back and make it better,” said Temple.

If you missed Saturday evening’s showing of the film, you can catch it in the near future. Brick says he hopes to host other screenings and get the film shown in local film festivals in the near future.